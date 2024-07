Peking, July 14: The Foreign Office has issued the texts of two Sino-German agreements by which the German bank’s property in Peking and Hankow will be restored and the bank will be compensated for the liquidated property elsewhere in China and reinstated on a pre-war footing. China will release German private property of seventy million dollars. Germany will pay China half the value of the released property and as final compensation all of the Government’s claims arising from the war.

