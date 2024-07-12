ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | BHEL to make oil rigs with U.S. collaboration
Published - July 12, 2024 05:08 am IST

New Delhi, July 11: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. will be signing in a fortnight, a technical collaboration agreement with Oil Well Ltd. of USA for the manufacture of oil drilling rigs needed for off-shore exploration. The Union Minister of Heavy Industry, Mr. T.A. Mal, told the consultative committee of MPs here to-day that BHEL would be the co-ordinating agency, using the capacity available in the public and the private sector engineering units to make sub-assemblies and components. BHEL would supply a large number of electrical items, including power packs. An assembly plant for the rigs would be set up under a crash programme. Mr. Pal said there was a big demand for the rigs and they were not available, and where available were expensive.

