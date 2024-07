Simla, July 11: The Gazette of India contains the Railway Risk Note forms A.B.D.G. and H. as amended by the Government of India in pursuance of the recommendations made by the Railway Risk Note Committee. These forms will come into use with effect from 1st October 1924.

