New Delhi, June 30: Tyre manufacturing companies have further raised the prices of different types of tyres ranging from that of scooter to heavy duty trucks.

This is the second price hike by the manufacturers’ association known as Automative Tyre Industry (ATI), since the withdrawal of statutory price control on tyres by the Union Government on April 29, this year.

The latest price rise, effective from June 28, while increasing the price of a scooter tyre by Rs. 10 has increased the price of a standard truck tyre with nylon linings by about Rs. 175.

Tyre prices were substantially raised by the ATI ranging from 18 to 52 per cent on the controlled levels immediately after the decontrol in April.

While announcing the tyre price decontrol decision in Parliament, the Industrial Development Minister, Mr. C. Subramaniam, had stated that the Government would keep a strict watch on the tyre prices.

But Mr. M.M. Sabharwal, Deputy Managing Director of a leading tyre company, said that the manufacturers were free to decide the tyre prices after the decontrol and the Government did not exercise any control on the manufactuers in this respect.

As the automative tyre industry decides prices for different sizes of tyres, there is no scope for different manufacturers offering competitive prices for the tyres of a particular size. According to the new rates the recall price of a popular brand scooter tyre will be Rs. 89 and that of a nylon truck tyre Rs. 2400. As these sizes of tyres are in great demand and short supply they would fetch Rs. 130 and Rs. 4,500 respectively in black market. This is said to be the result of some deliberate distortions in the demand and supply estimates.

