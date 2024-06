The annual report of the Archaeology Department of the Travancore State for the year 1098 M.E. (corresponding to 1922-23) is a short record of useful progress. Mr. Ramanatha Iyer the Superintendent of the Department was on circuit for 25 days during the year; and he visited 19 villages and copied 68 inscriptions. Besides these, 14 copperplates were newly examined and 32 photographs were taken of interesting sites and temples.

