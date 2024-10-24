The Report of the Council of the Empire Cotton Growing Corporation, which was submitted at the annual meeting to-day, states that the Governor of Ceylon asked the Corporation to arrange for an expert to visit Ceylon, to report on the Cotton experiments which were being carried out by the Department of Agriculture and the possibilities of future production on a commercial scale. It is hoped that it may be possible to arrange with the Government of India to send an officer for this purpose.
Published - October 24, 2024 02:50 am IST