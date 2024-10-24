GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From the Archives | Cotton growing in Ceylon
Premium

Published - October 24, 2024 02:50 am IST

The Report of the Council of the Empire Cotton Growing Corporation, which was submitted at the annual meeting to-day, states that the Governor of Ceylon asked the Corporation to arrange for an expert to visit Ceylon, to report on the Cotton experiments which were being carried out by the Department of Agriculture and the possibilities of future production on a commercial scale. It is hoped that it may be possible to arrange with the Government of India to send an officer for this purpose.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:50 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.