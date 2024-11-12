Bombay, Nov. 11: The Government review on the administration of the Bombay Salt Department as a preliminary step to the assumption by the Government of India full control over the Salt Department in the Bombay presidency states that the doubling of salt duty from 1st March 1923 for a year had the inevitable effect on trade. Both increase and subsequent reduction were anticipated by the wholesale dealers with the result that the removal of salt from the depots was stimulated before the increase and after removal and trade remained depressed for 12 months during which the higher duty was in force. The rise in duty brought in an increase in amounts received and a fall in the quantity of salt removed.

