New Delhi, August 7: The government will regulate the use of white printing paper by newspapers and evolve a policy of rational distribution of paper to printers and publishers shortly.

This assurance was given to the Rajya Sabha to-day by the Industrial Development Minister, Mr. C. Subramaniam, during the discussion on a calling attention motion on the acute shortage of paper and its soaring prices.

The Government could not impose a ban on the use of white printing paper by newspapers because of certain legal problems. But some sort of control on the use of white printing paper by newspapers was being examined, the Minister said.

Mr. Subramaniam hoped that hoarding and blackmarketing in white printing paper would end after a rational distribution system was introduced. He said the price of white printing paper fixed at Rs 2,750 a tonne would be maintained. As for prices of other varieties of paper, a study of the cost of production in the paper industry was being made, he added.

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, has written to all Central Ministries to economise the use of paper because of the current shortage, Mr. Subramaniam said. All Ministries were now trying to ensure that the minimum amount of white printing paper was used.

Mr. Subramaniam said about 30, 000 tonnes of paper for the educational sector has been allotted to the States in the past two months. He said the Government had now asked the paper industry to manufacture two lakh tonnes of white printing paper for distribution to the educational sector and the Government.