Nairobi, August 7: Earth tremors felt in Kenya became severe shocks in the northern districts of Samburu and Turkana, where natives report a large meteor has fallen. Tribesmen are bringing cattle to the south for water because the convulsion split the Turkana and Suguta rivers at their juncture into three extensive gullies. Water in each is now hot and undrinkable. The convulsion also filled the neighbouring ravine with hot boulders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.