Madras, August 7: Rocked by the waves of the choppy sea, the boats came slithering into the club house, swinging and swaying. As each competitor got off his boat and climbed on to the landing, he was greeted by a burst of cheering. This was followed by general merriment, with the young and old mingling freely and swapping sea-tales long into the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the scene at the club house of the Royal Madras Yacht Club last Saturday, when the Johnnie Walker Trophy donated by the Shaw-Wallace Co. Ltd., was fought out by 13 boats with their crew. Not only for this prestigious race, inaugurated this year, but also for ordinary friendly races, there is the same amount of enthusiasm in the air, which shows the popularity that sailing is picking up.

Sailing is one of the legacies left by the Englishmen and the Royal Madras Yacht Club has kept up the traditions, set up by pioneers like Spring, Armstrong and Ramble and fostered by Deavin and more likely by Claudius and Guinan. Actually, the Club came into being way back in October 1911 thanks to the efforts of Sir Francis Spring, the Chairman of the Port Trust and Lord Carmichael, the then Governor of Madras was the first Commodore. The Club which was first housed in Timber-Pond, then moved to the South Quay and at present at the club-house at Old North Beach Office has now 80-odd members on its rolls housewives, businessmen, University dons school boys, etc. There is regular sailing on Saturdays and Sundays, when the sea adjoining Royapuram is dotted with sail-boats plying across busily.

Squally weather and pouring rain are not conducive to good sailing and so the sailing season at Madras extends from January to October. It is heartening that school and college-going youngsters of both sexes are coming up in large numbers to take up this sport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.