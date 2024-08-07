Darjeeling, August 6: The Police raided the coiner’s den, arrested three Chinese and recovered implements and materials for counterfeiting coins and a large number of four, anna and two-anna bits. Trained monkeys were employed to guard the approaches to the den.
