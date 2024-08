Darjeeling, August 6: The Police raided the coiner’s den, arrested three Chinese and recovered implements and materials for counterfeiting coins and a large number of four, anna and two-anna bits. Trained monkeys were employed to guard the approaches to the den.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.