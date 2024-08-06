New Delhi, August 5: The Government will give “thought” to the demand for lifting the ban on company donations to political parties, the Minister for Law and Company Affairs, Mr. H. R. Gokhale, said in the Lok Sabha today.

Mr. Gokhale was replying to the general debate on the Companies (Amendment) Bill during which a Congress member, Mr. N.P.K. Salve had demanded repeal of the provision banning company contributions to political parties.

Mr. Gokhale said that he would not say that he would not say anything more on this subject except that “we will give thought to this.”

The House later passed the Bill after incorporating several amendments.

The Minister vigorously defended the proposal to take away certain powers from courts and vest them in the Company Law Board and said that this had been done on the basis of the recommendations of two high-power bodies.

Regarding the criticism that this might delay the disposal of cases, Mr. Gokhale said that the Bill made provision for increasing the number of members of the Board to nine.

There could be different benches of the Board at different places.