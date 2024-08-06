Kumbakonam, August 6: It is understood that His Excellency Lord Goschen will visit the flooded areas in the district on or about the 15th instant and that the District Collector has issued orders for the roads to be put in a state of repair in view of His Excellency’s visit. The advisability of this is questioned and it has been suggested that the roads ought to be left as they are and His Excellency carried across in a palanquin so that he may have some idea of the havoc wrought by the floods.

The resentment in the public mind at Shiyali about the apathy of local officials is happily not seen here. Everybody whom I have seen has expressed his very great admiration for the prompt and good work done in preventing breaches in several places and in rescue work in the affected villages.