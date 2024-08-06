GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Call for relief
Premium

Published - August 06, 2024 02:46 am IST

Kumbakonam, August 6: It is understood that His Excellency Lord Goschen will visit the flooded areas in the district on or about the 15th instant and that the District Collector has issued orders for the roads to be put in a state of repair in view of His Excellency’s visit. The advisability of this is questioned and it has been suggested that the roads ought to be left as they are and His Excellency carried across in a palanquin so that he may have some idea of the havoc wrought by the floods.

The resentment in the public mind at Shiyali about the apathy of local officials is happily not seen here. Everybody whom I have seen has expressed his very great admiration for the prompt and good work done in preventing breaches in several places and in rescue work in the affected villages.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.