Lisbon, August 4: Portugal to-day officially agreed to grant independence to each of its African territories a Government communique said here.

The territories named were Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Angola, the Cape Verde Islands and the Islands of Sao Tome and Principe.

The official communique was given to the press by the U.N. Secretary-General Dr. Kurt Waldhelm, on his departure from Lisbon after a two-day stay during which he had talks with Portuguese leaders.

The Government was ready to sign agreements with the State of Guinea-Bissau for the immediate transfer of power, the communique said. Guinea-Bissau has already declared its independence and has since been recognised by several countries, besides gaining admission to the Organisation of African Unity - OAU.

President Spinola’s regime would enter into immediate agreements with the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) for transfer of power in the southeast African territory. An unofficial ceasefire had already been in operation in some parts of the territory, a Mozambique high command communique said yesterday.

In Angola, the government would establish contacts with the liberation movements in the very near future, the Lisbon communique said.