GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Lisbon to give freedom to its colonies
Premium

Published - August 05, 2024 04:07 am IST

Lisbon, August 4: Portugal to-day officially agreed to grant independence to each of its African territories a Government communique said here.

The territories named were Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Angola, the Cape Verde Islands and the Islands of Sao Tome and Principe.

The official communique was given to the press by the U.N. Secretary-General Dr. Kurt Waldhelm, on his departure from Lisbon after a two-day stay during which he had talks with Portuguese leaders.

The Government was ready to sign agreements with the State of Guinea-Bissau for the immediate transfer of power, the communique said. Guinea-Bissau has already declared its independence and has since been recognised by several countries, besides gaining admission to the Organisation of African Unity - OAU.

President Spinola’s regime would enter into immediate agreements with the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) for transfer of power in the southeast African territory. An unofficial ceasefire had already been in operation in some parts of the territory, a Mozambique high command communique said yesterday.

In Angola, the government would establish contacts with the liberation movements in the very near future, the Lisbon communique said.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.