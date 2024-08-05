ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Huge landslides in Wynad
Premium

Published - August 05, 2024 02:52 am IST

Calicut, August 2: Compared to North and South Malabar the damage done to the planting tract of Wynad is practically little. The most remarkable feature, however, of the floods in Wynad is the occurrence of five landslips, of which two have covered roads to a distance over one and a half furlongs while two bridges connecting some important estates with the main country have been washed away. Houses have also collapsed at Manantathoddy, Meppars and other places. These landslips which have stopped active traffic between Calicut and Wynad and Tellicherry and other places in the plains are now being removed by a number of coolies engaged for the purpose. Never before in the history of Wynad had there been such a large number of landslips as on this occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US