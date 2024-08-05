GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Huge landslides in Wynad
Premium

Published - August 05, 2024 02:52 am IST

Calicut, August 2: Compared to North and South Malabar the damage done to the planting tract of Wynad is practically little. The most remarkable feature, however, of the floods in Wynad is the occurrence of five landslips, of which two have covered roads to a distance over one and a half furlongs while two bridges connecting some important estates with the main country have been washed away. Houses have also collapsed at Manantathoddy, Meppars and other places. These landslips which have stopped active traffic between Calicut and Wynad and Tellicherry and other places in the plains are now being removed by a number of coolies engaged for the purpose. Never before in the history of Wynad had there been such a large number of landslips as on this occasion.

From the Archives

