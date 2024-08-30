ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Seats in Parliament for Sikkim: Bill soon
Premium

Published - August 30, 2024 04:32 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 29: The Union Cabinet to-day accepted Sikkim’s request for representation in the Indian Parliament, but Sikkim will continue to retain its protectorate status without becoming an integral part of the Indian Union as a result of its new political “association”.

A Constitution Amendment Bill, enabling Sikkim to have one elected representative each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will be passed by Parliament next week to empower the “association” of this Himalayan territory with the Indian Union, within the framework of the recent resolutions adopted by the Sikkim Assembly seeking participation in the Indian political institutions, planning processes and parliamentary system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US