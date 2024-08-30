New Delhi, Aug. 29: The Union Cabinet to-day accepted Sikkim’s request for representation in the Indian Parliament, but Sikkim will continue to retain its protectorate status without becoming an integral part of the Indian Union as a result of its new political “association”.

A Constitution Amendment Bill, enabling Sikkim to have one elected representative each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will be passed by Parliament next week to empower the “association” of this Himalayan territory with the Indian Union, within the framework of the recent resolutions adopted by the Sikkim Assembly seeking participation in the Indian political institutions, planning processes and parliamentary system.