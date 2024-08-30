GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Seats in Parliament for Sikkim: Bill soon
Premium

Published - August 30, 2024 04:32 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 29: The Union Cabinet to-day accepted Sikkim’s request for representation in the Indian Parliament, but Sikkim will continue to retain its protectorate status without becoming an integral part of the Indian Union as a result of its new political “association”.

A Constitution Amendment Bill, enabling Sikkim to have one elected representative each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will be passed by Parliament next week to empower the “association” of this Himalayan territory with the Indian Union, within the framework of the recent resolutions adopted by the Sikkim Assembly seeking participation in the Indian political institutions, planning processes and parliamentary system.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.