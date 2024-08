Lahore, Aug. 29: A serious collision took place this morning shortlyafter 1 a.m. between 24 down and 43 up passenger trains near Harappa Road. Owing to interruptions in telephone line, full details are still lacking. The train containing the injured is expected at Lahore station at about 1 p.m. Line is blocked, but passengers are being transhipped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.