Bombay, Aug. 29: Gold bricks, silver bars, diamonds, jewellery and silver utensils, demand drafts and hundis valued at more than Rs. 30 lakhs were seized by Income Tax officials yesterday from the residence and business premises of a widow and her son here.

One of the gold bricks bore the markings of the Bank of England. On learning of the raids the woman air dashed here from Madras. On a tip off from their counterparts the Income Tax authorities recovered from her as she alighted, demand drafts and hundis valued at Rs. 70,000. Incriminating documents were also seized from her residence.

This was described as the biggest search made in Bombay.

The authorities said a simultaneous action was taken in Madras where the firm had a branch following which the business-woman had left Madras carrying hundis, demand draft and a bunch of keys.

They said one gold brick alone with markings of Bank of England weighed 14 kg. Then there were five gold bars each weighing three kg, and bearing Reserve Bank markings. Gold coins of Indian and foreign markings weighed about seven kg., the authorities said. There are several small gold chips.

Income Tax authorities said that the gold brick and bars were found in a concealed cavity of the wall of a safe which could not be opened easily. Expert locksmiths were summoned to break it open.

It is stated that the woman had filed wealth returns giving the value of jewellery and ornaments in her possession at only Rs. one lakh, against well over Rs. 30 lakhs recovered from her premises in the raids.