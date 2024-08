Bombay, Aug, 28: H.E. the Governor of Bombay and Lady Wilson arrived in Bijapur this morning on an official visit and were accorded a public reception. During the morning His Excellency visited the world-famed monuments of Gel Gumhez Ibrahim Rosa and Maliki Maidan after which the Malik Sandal Masjid was inspected. His Excellency held an investiture and granted Sanads to Khan Saheb Umar Buran and Rao Saheb M.B. Desai.

