Fifty years ago | B.D. Jatti elected with big majority
Premium

Published - August 28, 2024 04:05 am IST

New Delhi, Aug, 27: The Congress nominee, Mr. B.D. Jatti, was elected Vice-President of India to-day defeating the Opposition candidate, Mr. N.E. Horo, by an overwhelming majority of 521 to 141 votes in a straight contest.

Since the electoral college for electing the Vice-President consisted of only the members of the two Houses of Parliament, the result was announced after a simple count of the votes cast by the 672 MPs who participated in the election.

The present membership of the Lok Sabha is 524 and the Rajya Sabha 243, a total of 767 for both Houses. With five vacancies in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha, the number of MPs entitled to vote in this Vice-Presidential election was 759 out of whom only 672 had actually participated in the polling to-day. The CPI and Muslim League with a combined strength of 44 in the two Houses abstained from voting, while another 43 belonging to different parties did not take part in the polling for various reasons.

Otherwise the voting to-day in the Vice-Presidential election, as was the case in the preceding Presidential election, was more or less on well-defined party lines with no evidence of any cross-voting worth the name. Of the 759 MPs who were entitled to vote in this election, the Congress Party had a strength of nearly 500, which automatically ensured for Mr. Jatti a very comfortable two-third margin.

