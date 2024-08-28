The “Pioneer” writes: Experiments have been proceeding with a new anti-malarial device which takes the form of a mosquito trap. The invention is an ingenious one, depending for its success on the attraction which light has for insects. It consist of a searchlight throwing a broad field of light through an inverted cone with a small hole at the base to which is connected a suction tube. Mosquitoes are attracted by the light and are sucked down the tube by the indraught. Experiments with the trap have given satisfactory results and plans are being made to send some of these devices to Central and West Africa to combat not only mosquitoes but also the tsetse fly which causes sleeping sickness.

