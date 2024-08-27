GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Goods at Railway yards must be cleared in 7 days
Premium

Published - August 27, 2024 03:23 am IST

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Railway Minister has asked the State Governments either to take over the goods that have accumulated in the railway yards under the Essential Commodities Act or sell them to super markets, if they are not cleared by the traders within 7 days (Previously the limit for clearance of goods was 22 days.) Similar instructions have been issued to the Director of Civil Supplies, Delhi.

This was disclosed to-day in the Lok Sabha by Mr. Mohd. Shafi Qureshi, Deputy Railway Minister, while replying to a calling attention notice on the large number of railway wagons containing essential consumer goods awaiting unloading at New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, and Varanasi railway stations. The notice has been tabled by Mr. A.B. Vajpayee (JS), Mr. S.M. Banerjee (CPI) and some members of the ruling party. Mr. Qureshi said he had talked to the State Governments on the telephone and had told them that under the Essential Commodities Act they could take over the goods.

The Deputy Minister received warm praise from members of the ruling party and Mr. Banerjee for his courage in taking the decision to reduce the period for clearance of goods from 22 to 7 days.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.