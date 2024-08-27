New Delhi, Aug 26: The Railway Minister has asked the State Governments either to take over the goods that have accumulated in the railway yards under the Essential Commodities Act or sell them to super markets, if they are not cleared by the traders within 7 days (Previously the limit for clearance of goods was 22 days.) Similar instructions have been issued to the Director of Civil Supplies, Delhi.

This was disclosed to-day in the Lok Sabha by Mr. Mohd. Shafi Qureshi, Deputy Railway Minister, while replying to a calling attention notice on the large number of railway wagons containing essential consumer goods awaiting unloading at New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, and Varanasi railway stations. The notice has been tabled by Mr. A.B. Vajpayee (JS), Mr. S.M. Banerjee (CPI) and some members of the ruling party. Mr. Qureshi said he had talked to the State Governments on the telephone and had told them that under the Essential Commodities Act they could take over the goods.

The Deputy Minister received warm praise from members of the ruling party and Mr. Banerjee for his courage in taking the decision to reduce the period for clearance of goods from 22 to 7 days.