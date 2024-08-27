GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Jaffna sympathy
Published - August 27, 2024 04:24 am IST

The Hony. Secretary of the South Indian Flood Relief Committee, Jaffna, writes under date Aug. 18: At a public meeting held in Jaffna in the Central College Hall on Thursday the 14th instant, and presided over by Sir Ambalavanar Kanagasabai the following resolutions were passed. 1) That the inhabitants of Jaffna in meeting assembled express their sympathy with their brethren across the sea in the various parts of South India, in their suffering brought on by the devastating floods, and that an appeal be made to all people for liberal contributions towards a fund to be raised for the relief of the distressed, and to all public organisations and institutions to co-operate with the movement.

