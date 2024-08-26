Washington, Aug. 25: The United States Defence Secretary, Mr. James Schlesinger, and members of his staff kept a close watch on their Generals during the final days of the Nixon Administration to avoid the possibility of a military show of force in support of Mr. Nixon, an informed source reported here yesterday. Mr. Schlesinger feared that an order could possibly to given to a military unit outside normal channels to stage such a display between a vote on impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives and a trial of the President in the U.S. Senate, the source said. The Defence Secretary told a journalist speaking of that period: “In keeping with my statutory responsibilities, I did assure myself that there would be no question about the proper constitutional and legislated chain of command and there never was any question.” The Defence Department never had the slightest indication during that time that the White House had even considered using military units to block the impeachment process against Mr. Nixon, the source said. But Pentagon officials kept an especially close surveillance on the Air Force and its leaders for any signs of activity in support of the President, he continued. The U.S. Air Force is believed to have remained especially faithful to the former President because of his insistence on continuing the war in Vietnam until it was certain that American prisoners, the majority of whom were Air Force pilots, were to be tried and honourably repatriated. The source said that the Defence Department carefully watched the atmosphere in mess halls and officers’ clubs and found there a predominant feeling of respect for the constitutional procedure being carried out against the President.

