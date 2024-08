Calcutta, Aug. 25: At the High Court today Mr. Justice C.C. Ghese delivered judgment dismissing the application made by two Indian creditors of the Alliance Bank of Simla, Ltd., in voluntary liquidation, praying that the Bank be compulsorily wound up. They also prayed that another gentleman, preferably a qualified accountant, be appointed joint official liquidator with the existing liquidators.

