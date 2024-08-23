ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Giri defends his public utterances on Govt.
Premium

Published - August 23, 2024 03:52 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 22: The retiring President, Mr. V.V. Giri, said he had not permitted Constitutional niceties to come in the way of his free functioning in public, and that was why he had given frank expression so often to views concerning the administration. “I believe in self-criticism and a ruthless exposure of faults when dealing with the affairs of the Government. A democratic Government can gain strength and vitality only by constant scrutiny, and by the genuine fear that it may be thrown out by a vigilant public opinion,” Mr. Giri said, at a brief but touching farewell function organised by MPs in Parliament. These remarks were interpreted in the lobbies as an attempt by Mr. Giri to justify his recent press interview, particularly his advice to the Government on the reinstatement of railwaymen, which had caused considerable embarrassment to the Treasury Benches in Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US