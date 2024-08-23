New Delhi, Aug. 22: The retiring President, Mr. V.V. Giri, said he had not permitted Constitutional niceties to come in the way of his free functioning in public, and that was why he had given frank expression so often to views concerning the administration. “I believe in self-criticism and a ruthless exposure of faults when dealing with the affairs of the Government. A democratic Government can gain strength and vitality only by constant scrutiny, and by the genuine fear that it may be thrown out by a vigilant public opinion,” Mr. Giri said, at a brief but touching farewell function organised by MPs in Parliament. These remarks were interpreted in the lobbies as an attempt by Mr. Giri to justify his recent press interview, particularly his advice to the Government on the reinstatement of railwaymen, which had caused considerable embarrassment to the Treasury Benches in Parliament.

