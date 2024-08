Rangoon, Aug 22: The ballot for 20 resolutions admitted for discussion at the forthcoming meeting of the Legislative Council was held this afternoon. They include Mr. Narayan Rao’s resolution on labour conditions, Ba Glap’s recommendations not to grant monopoly to any firm or individual without the consent of the Legislature and without the consent of the Legislature and Ba Thein’s recommendations to abolish opium licenses fixed for 25th.

