London, August 21: The London Stock Market continues to fall and the market barometer yesterday was below the 200 level of the Financial Times share index. There are persistent rumours that it could fall by another 15 or 20 points which would mean that, taking inflation into account, the share prices’ real value would be equivalent to the prices in the 20s.

The business community here is baffled by what is described as the incredible behaviour of the British stock market and is wrapped in almost total gloom about the British economic outlook.

The pound has lost a lot of ground on foreign exchange markets, but foreign exchange dealers say the pound is only one of the number of European currencies which lost ground to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

It is believed that many deposits of Arab oil revenue in sterling are being switched to dollars. However, the scale of fall in share prices and the talk about financial institutions and industrial companies also contributed to the selling pressure on the pound.

There is anxiety in British Government circles that further pressure on the pound would have a progressive effect on import prices and thus on the British cost of living. British and European financial observers feel that the main hope for the pound and to a lesser extent other EEC currencies is that the strength of the dollar will persuade the U.S. Federal Reserve to relax its present tight money policies.

But the root cause of the incredible fall in the value of British shares and the pound is that investors, both local and foreign, feel convinced that the British Government is totally incapable of curbing the rate of inflation which is fast corroding the British economic structure.

