Calcutta, August 21: During the next session, the Bengal Legislative Council will devote 26th and 27th to official and 28th and 29th to non-official business. The Bengal tenancy Amendment Bill and Howrah Bridge Bill will be introduced by the Government. Two non-official Bills namely Bengal Fish Fry Preservation Bill and Calcutta Improvement Amendment Bill 1924 will also be introduced.

