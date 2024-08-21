GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Mettur project
Premium

Published - August 21, 2024 04:08 am IST

A Press Communique, dated August 19, 1924, published in this week’s Fort St. George Gazette says: The Legislative Council having approved on the 18th instant of the proposal to construct the proposed Cauvery Irrigation Project, consisting of a storage reservoir at Mettur on the river Cauvery and the necessary canals and distribution works, Government propose at once to appoint a Committee representative of the interested districts, of which the Chief Engineer for Irrigation will be a Member, and Hon’ble the Law Member President, to consider and advise Government upon certain details relating to the location of irrigated areas and distributaries.

