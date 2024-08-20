This student’s magazine edited by C.T. Parthasarathi Mudaliar, I.E.S. (Retd) is the latest addition to the ranks of journalism in Madras. The Magazine aims to be “a channel of information and instruction which will not only bear directly upon the students’ preparation for the S.S.L.O. public examination, but will also constitute an instrument for training the young mind and forming the youthful character.” The first number contains a short story of student life, a brief description of the Empire Exhibition, notes about answering examination papers, tips for Boy Scouts and a lot of other useful reading matter for young men.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.