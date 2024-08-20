GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Young men’s miscellany
Premium

Published - August 20, 2024 03:34 am IST

This student’s magazine edited by C.T. Parthasarathi Mudaliar, I.E.S. (Retd) is the latest addition to the ranks of journalism in Madras. The Magazine aims to be “a channel of information and instruction which will not only bear directly upon the students’ preparation for the S.S.L.O. public examination, but will also constitute an instrument for training the young mind and forming the youthful character.” The first number contains a short story of student life, a brief description of the Empire Exhibition, notes about answering examination papers, tips for Boy Scouts and a lot of other useful reading matter for young men.

