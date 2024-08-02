ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Magsaysay award for M.S. Subbulakshmi
Published - August 02, 2024 03:47 am IST

Manila, Aug. 1: Srimathi M.S. Subbulakshmi was named winner of the 1974 Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service to-day. She was cited having performed “exalting rendition of devotional songs and magnanimous support of numerous public causes in India over four decades.” The Magsaysay Foundation Board of Trustees said Srimathi Subbulakshmi was acknowledged as “the leading exponent of classical and semi-classical songs of the Carnatic tradition.” She had raised more than $ one million for social causes with her singing of South Indian classical songs and Bhajans. “These contributions have benefited charitable foundations for the poor, hospitals, orphanages, school and music and journalism institutes,” said the Award Committee. The award was the first of a series of annual Magsaysay Awards — named after the late Philippines President — to be given this week.

