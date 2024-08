London, Aug. 1: The House of Commons to-day approved the agreement with Marconis, with reference to the construction of beam wireless stations for communication between Dominions Britain and India (see cable of 23rd July). Mr. Hartshorn said, it was understood an arrangement was being made with Australia and South Africa for erection of beam stations, as it was already arranged with Canada.

