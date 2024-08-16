ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Turks claim fall of port city of Cyprus in renewed fighting
Published - August 16, 2024 04:52 am IST

Nicosia, Aug. 15: The Turkish-Cypriot Bayrak Radio announced to-day that the eastern Cyprus port of Famagusta had surrendered to attacking Turkish forces, a victory report that would mean Turkey has divided the island into two parts along a 104-km “Atilla line”.

A United Nations spokesman, however, denied the claim.

A UPI correspondent in Nicosia reported fighting in the streets of Famagusta.

(The “Atillia line” is named after Atillia, the Hun, and this ancient line represented the westernmost penetration of Europe by the Huns who came out of the part of Asia that now includes Turkey.)

Turkish forces have also claimed the fall of Greek Cypriot naval base of Boghaz, 16 kilometres north of Famagusta.

Related Topics

From the Archives

