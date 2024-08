Bombay, Aug. 15: Mr. Roberts Brunto Dacosta, a lawyer journalist, President of the Commercial Association of Portugese India and former member of the Goa Legislative Council, who returned this morning by the “S.S. Naldera” from Lisbon where he had gone as one of the special delegates of the Portuguese India to the Second Colonial Conference was interviewed by the Associated Press on arrival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.