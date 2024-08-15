ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Khadi hawking in Punjab
Published - August 15, 2024 02:22 am IST

Sabarmati, August 14: From the “Young India” to-day it appears that Sjt Bharucha has carried on during the last few days a campaign of brisk hawking of Khadi in the Punjab. He has hawked over Rs. 6,000 worth of Khadi in Lahore and Amritsar in less than ten days. I understand the hawking is still continuing. Mahatmaji, congratulating Sjt. Bharucha on his successful Khadi hawking, writes that “the moral of Mr. Bharucha’s visit is that every province, if it wills, can dispose of its own Khadi. The people are willing if the workers are ready.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

