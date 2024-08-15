GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Khadi hawking in Punjab
Premium

Published - August 15, 2024 02:22 am IST

Sabarmati, August 14: From the “Young India” to-day it appears that Sjt Bharucha has carried on during the last few days a campaign of brisk hawking of Khadi in the Punjab. He has hawked over Rs. 6,000 worth of Khadi in Lahore and Amritsar in less than ten days. I understand the hawking is still continuing. Mahatmaji, congratulating Sjt. Bharucha on his successful Khadi hawking, writes that “the moral of Mr. Bharucha’s visit is that every province, if it wills, can dispose of its own Khadi. The people are willing if the workers are ready.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.