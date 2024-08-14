Washington, Aug 13: President Ford stressed yesterday that while the style of his conduct of diplomacy would differ from that of his predecessor, the content of his foreign policy would be the same as that of Mr. Nixon’s. While declaring that he would continue to “support the outstanding foreign policy of President Nixon,” he added that “it is my intention to deal openly with allies and adversaries.” This suggested that Mr. Ford intended to discard the super secret diplomacy which was the hallmark of the Nixon Administration, a pattern of diplomacy which often alienated some of America’s old friends even while it sought to gain new friends.

The underlying theme of Mr. Ford’s address to a joint session of Congress last night, in relation to foreign affairs, was constancy and continuity. There would be continued collaboration with such loyal allies as Western Europe and Japan. There would be continued support for the “security, independence and development of our allies and friends in Asia.” There would be continued efforts to reduce tensions with China and the Soviet Union and persistent attempts to bring about a durable settlement in West Asia. To all nations including the non-aligned Mr. Ford pledged a continuity “in our dedication to the humane goals” — in particular, he said that he would seek an international structure of trade and finance which would reflect the interdependence of peoples.