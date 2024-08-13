ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Life term for food adulteration: Bill introduced
Published - August 13, 2024 04:37 am IST

New Delhi, August 12: The Bill to inflict penalties including life imprisonment for food adulteration offences was introduced in the Rajya Sabha to-day by the Health Minister, Dr. Karan Singh.

“The Prevention of Food Adulteration (amendment) Bill, 1974” seeks to make food adulteration offences as “cognizable and non-bailable”. The Bill seeks to plug loopholes and provide for more stringent and effective measures to curb the adulteration menace, which had “made a heavy dent in the already low nutritional standards.”

An adulterator, according to the Bill, would be liable to be imprisoned for a minimum of three years extending up to life imprisonment and asked to pay a minimum fine of Rs. 5,000.

The Bill also seeks to provide for representation for consumers’ interests in the Central Committee for Food Standards and in the Central Food Laboratory.

Under the Bill, if any colouring matter other than that prescribed or not within the prescribed limits of variability was used, the food article would be declared as adulterated. The Bill seeks to add to the definition of food under the parent Act “any other article which the Central Government, having regard to its character, use or composition, declares by notification in the official gazette, as food for the purposes of this Act”.

In the parent Act “food” meant an article used as food or drink for human consumption other than drugs and water and included those used in the composition or preparation of human food and flavouring matter or condiments. The Bill also seeks to appoint the “local (health) authority” in relation to local areas to be in charge of health administration. Under the parent Act, there was a provision for appointment of “food (health) authority” meaning the Director of Health Services or the Chief Officer in charge of health administration.

