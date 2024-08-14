Warning to U.S. industrialists: A special cable to the “Statesman” dated London, August 9 says: Addressing an industrial conference at Massachusetts, Mr. O.W. Barron, editor of the “Wall Street Journal”, declared that business men in America had an opportunity, such as they never had before, to perform legitimate business with the minimum of risk. “There is only one thing to be feared in this country,” he said, “and that is gold inflation. We have the possibility of a gold inflation beyond our previous dreams, and with the costs of labour and commodities rising, and our indebtedness expanding, business may topple with disastrous effects both to labour and to capital.”

From the August 13, 1924 issue since there was no issue on August 14, 1924