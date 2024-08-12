New Delhi, August 11: The total quantity of foodgrains imported, including wheat received on loan from the Soviet Union during the 18 months from January 1973 to June 1974 was 6 million tonnes. These imports were made from Argentina, Australia, Canada, the U. S. and Russia.

Besides this, about 1.95 million tonnes of foodgrains (comprising 1.152 million tonnes of wheat and 4.3 lakh tonnes of milo) were purchased in April this year and this is expected to be received during the next few months. There are clear indications that the Government wants to go in for more imports to maintain the public distribution system, as the internal procurement of wheat has failed miserably. The total procurement of wheat in the current season has not touched two million tonnes and the earlier hopes of a pick-up in market arrivals following the rains have not materialised.

In addition to the import of 1.95 million tonnes contracted last April, the Government is reported to be closely watching the availability and price of wheat in international markets. It is stated that supplies will present no problem now as the total world production of wheat this year, excluding that of China, is expected to beat the previous record of 341 million tonnes in 1973.