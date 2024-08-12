ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Rendition of the Berars.
Published - August 12, 2024 02:52 am IST

Amritsar, August 11: Sheikh Sadiq Hassan, Barrister and Member of the Legislative Assembly, who has gone to Europe writes from London that he had an opportunity of seeing Lord Olivier, Secretary of State for India. In the course of his interviews the former impressed upon the latter the absolute necessity of a Round Table Conference with a view to establish Home Rule in India. He also spoke in favour of enforcing prohibition in India and asked for the appointment of a Commission to settle the claim of Nizam of Hyderabad for the restoration of Berar. In the course of his last plea, he referred to the assistance rendered by the Nizam in time of need to the British Government, Shiekh Sadiq Hassan is now proceeding to America where he will study the prohibition question as it works there.

