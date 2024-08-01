London, July 31: The first stage of the tripartite peace conference on Cyprus ended in Geneva last night when the Foreign Ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey signed the “Declaration of Geneva.” The declaration mainly deals with the establishment of principles of a ceasefire, but sets August 8 as the date for resumption of ministerial talks which will begin to approach the island’s constitutional issues.

The declaration states that there shall be no further territorial gains either by the Greek or the Turkish forces in Cyprus as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It calls on all forces, including irregular forces, to desist from offensive or hostile activities. New security zones will be established in Cyprus “at the limit of the areas occupied by Turkish forces.” The size and character of this zone have not been determined, but to-day, at dawn, the British, Greek and Turkish officers in Cyprus began detailed work of mapping out this security zone. They are accompanied by representatives of the United Nations. Orders have gone out to all parties to give them every possible assistance. The crux of the agreement is that hostilities on the island have ceased without a call for Turkish withdrawal.

A durable and permanent solution of the crisis in Cyprus is still a long way off.