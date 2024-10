Trichinpoly, Oct. 26: It is understood that in view of the recent heavy floods in the Cauvery which have recorded 1.75 feet above the record floods of 1896 and 1.85 feet above that of the record floods of 1911, the Government of India have ordered the revision of the plan and estimates of the Metur Project, having regard to the maximum velocity and volume of water of the recent floods in July and August last.

