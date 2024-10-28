Washington, Oct. 27: An entirely new strain of maize called triticale may soon help to solve the world’s food shortage.

Triticale, which combines the best of wheat and rye, has an added advantage of higher protein content, according to World Bank experts.

The plant has a shorter stalk and can give double the yield. It can be grown on high grounds and is not so vulnerable to bad weather.

It is now being distributed worldwide and is on the verge of becoming a commercial crop.

It can turned into acceptable western-style bread and Indian chapatis.

Hungary started making a rye type “triticale” bread in 1968. Canada and Spain have been using it since 1970 and Argentina and the United States have developed it as a fodder cop — Reuter and AP.

PTI reports from New Delhi: According to Mr. M.S. Swaminathan, Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, several strains of triticale, which is a cross between wheat and rye, have been developed in agricultural research in India since 1950.

Recently, intensive tests have been carried out under the All-India Coordinated Wheat Programme on Triticale Strains, both Indian and exotic, especially those from Mexico.

Results assessed by the Indian exports have shown that in the central Himalayas, some triticale varieties have proved to be of promise, both in yield and grain weight which were the drawbacks in the earlier strains of this hybrid cereal. Protein content of the varieties being tested in India is circulated to vary between nine and 15 per cent.