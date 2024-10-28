Calicut, Oct. 26: In connection with the grievance of the timber trade over the Government’s decision to establish a saw mill at Beypore for cutting up teak into sleepers to be supplied on contract to the railway, His Excellency the Governor during his recent visit to Malabar accorded a long interview to a representative of the leading timber exporters on the coast, who urged several suggestions on His Excellency’s consideration. His Excellency was keenly interested in the views and suggestions put forward.